Early Walks Haunt Yost, Missions as Cardinals Claim Saturday Win

Published on September 13, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (44-24, 87-50) scored six runs in the first two innings against starter Eric Yost, letting them coast to a 7-4 win over the San Antonio Missions (26-41, 65-71).

Liam Doyle, the 2025 first-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals, made his Double-A debut for the Cardinals and threw two scoreless innings. He turned it over to the bullpen from there, and four Springfield relievers held the Missions to a single run until the ninth.

Yost struggled mightily out of the gates. He walked five and allowed three hits that led to six runs for Springfield across his two frames. Leonardo Bernal drove a run in with a single to start it off, Zach Levenson brought two more home in the first with his knock and Joshua Baez crushed a two-run shot in the second. By the time Yost left after two innings, the Cardinals led 6-0.

With Ricardo Velez in the game, the Missions scored their first run when Kai Murphy roped a double towards third off the glove of Nolan Arenado in the fourth. It ricocheted into foul territory and let Ryan Jackson, who recorded three hits on the night, cross the plate.

Ryan Och and Garrett Hawkins each threw two scoreless innings out of the Missions' bullpen. Only Andrew Moore allowed an additional run as a passed ball got away from catcher Chris Sargent. That made it 7-1 Springfield after five innings.

Springfield kept that lead until there were two outs in the ninth. Devin Ortiz reached with a walk and Albert Fabian singled, bringing Eguy Rosario to the plate. Rosario lifted a three-run homer to left, slicing Springfield's advantage in half. However, that proved to be far too little, too late, as Mason Burns quickly got the next out to end the night.

UP NEXT:

The Missions and Cardinals conclude their six-games series and the 2025 regular season on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Lefty Jagger Haynes (3-3, 4.13) goes for San Antonio while Chen-Wei Lin (0-2, 6.02) starts for Springfield. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







