Big Fifth Forges Surge Series Win

Published on September 13, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Wichita clinched a season-ending series win Saturday night, knocking off the Hooks, 7-5, before 4,065 fans at Whataburger Field.

At 76-61, the Wind Surge are one game behind Tulsa in a bid to claim the final Texas League playoff spot. Both teams have one contest remaining in the regular season, with Wichita holding the tiebreaker.

Corpus Christi carried a 3-2 lead into the fifth before the Wind Surge struck for five runs. Four markers came with two-outs, culminating with Jake Rucker's bases-loaded triple.

Lucas Spence and Garret Guillemette both connected on solo home runs for the Hooks. Spence went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two walks out of the lead-off spot.

Guillemette has gone deep 13 times this season, including six Double-A circuit clouts.

Garret Guillemette HOMERS! Hooks are up 2-0! pic.twitter.com/dMg6nzB618 - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) September 14, 2025

Trey Dombroski finished his Texas League campaign with four shutout innings in relief, striking out five while allowing only one walk and two hits.

Dombroski stands 9-5 with a 3.61 ERA in 26 Hooks games (17 starts) this season. Over his last five appearances, the 6-foot-5 southpaw boasts a 1.19 ERA and 0.84 WHIP. Dombroski has struck out 31 against six walks and 13 hits in 22.2 innings during this span.

Wes Clarke plated two runs for Corpus Christi, going 1-for-3 with a walk.







Texas League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.