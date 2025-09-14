Riders Throw Two-Hit Shutout to Win Series

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders took a six-run lead after three innings and held the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to two hits in a 6-0 victory on Saturday night at Riders Field.

Frisco (34-33, 72-63) used four pitchers to toss a two-hitter, starting with four hitless innings by Daniel Missaki. The righthander struck out seven and walked two. Thomas Ireland (1-0) then pitched three innings with one hit to collect the win. He allowed a single to the first batter he faced but then recorded a double play.

Joey Danielson tossed a hitless eighth inning and Willian Bormie closed out the game in the ninth, allowing a two-out double but recording the final out on the next batter.

Frisco now leads the series four games to one with Northwest Arkansas (33-35, 66-71).

The Riders scored two runs in the first inning. Cam Cauley doubled on the first pitch of the first inning and scored after singles by Frainyer Chavez and Sebastian Walcott. Keith Jones II brought in a run on a fielder's choice to give the Riders a 2-0 margin.

Marcus Smith homered to right field in the second inning, putting Frisco ahead 3-0.

The Riders tacked on three more runs in the third, using an RBI single from Jones II and a two-RBI double by Cauley.

Sebastian Walcott singled for a second time in the fourth inning and went 2-for-4 in the game. Along with Cauley's two doubles and Chavez's single and double, the top three batters in the Riders' order combined for six hits.

Hunter Williams (5-6) started for the Naturals and took the loss, allowing eight hits and six runs over three innings.

Notes to know

-Chavez is on a 12-game hitting streak, batting .417 (20-for-48/.491/.583/.1074) with five doubles and a home run.

-Walcott is on an 11-game hitting streak, hitting .409 (18-for-44/.490/.512/1.049) with a triple, 12 walks, a home run and nine RBIs.

The RoughRiders face the Naturals at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 14th for the final game of the year. RHP Jose Gonzalez (0-5, 4.63) starts for the Riders against LHP Hunter Owen (5-5, 3.57).

