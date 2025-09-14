Late Dinger Helps Drillers Down Travs

Published on September 13, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa, OK - A late home run sent the Tulsa Drillers from behind to in front in the eighth inning and they defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 10-8 on Saturday night. The Travs had led on two occasions including by as many as four runs early in the game. Hunter Fitz-Gerald had two hits and three runs batted in while Blake Rambusch had two hits and drove home two. Tyler Cleveland was the most effective pitcher for Arkansas in a bullpen game, striking out three over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs hit five consecutive singles with two out in the sixth inning to erase a deficit and grab their second lead of the game.

* James Tibbs go-ahead homer for Tulsa came with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Blake Rambusch: 2-4, SF, 2 RBI

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-4, run, 2B, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* The Travs stole four bases, three by Jared Sundstrom, and are at 240 for the season, second most in franchise history and one shy of tying the record.

* Tulsa cut their magic number for a playoff spot to one with one day to go in the season.

The series and the season wraps up on Sunday with switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (1-0, 3.03) making the start for Arkansas against righty Patrick Copen (1-5, 4.59). First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







