Wichita Scores Five Runs in the Fifth for a Comeback Victory Against Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Jake Rucker hit a bases-clearing triple in the 7-5 win for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field. Wichita is now one game back of the Tulsa Drillers for the playoff spot with one more game left in the regular season after Tulsa beat the Arkansas Travelers 10-8 tonight at ONEOK Field. If the Wind Surge win and the Drillers lose tomorrow, Wichita will clinch the playoff berth. On the other hand, if Wichita loses tomorrow, the 2025 season for the Wind Surge comes to an end.

After Lucas Spence singled and moved from first to third on a wild pitch, Wes Clarke brought him home on a sacrifice fly to center field for a 1-0 Hooks lead in the bottom of the first inning. Garret Guillemette opened the home half of the second with a solo home run to left to double the Corpus Christi advantage.

Jose Salas homered to left field, his sixth with Wichita, and Ricardo Olivar yanked an RBI single to left to tie the game 2-2 in the top of the third. Olivar's hit was the third two-out hit for the Wind Surge in the inning.

Clarke collected his second RBI of the night on a single to center to give the lead back to the Hooks in the bottom of the third.

Wichita put up five runs on three hits in the top of the fifth. Olivar singled in the first run, Andrew Cossetti worked a bases-loaded walk for the second, then Rucker drove in the final three on a bases-clearing triple to the right field corner to make the score 7-3 Wind Surge.

Spence opened the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo shot to left, and Corpus Christi later loaded the bases, but John Stankiewicz struck out Tommy Sacco Jr. to strand the runners to end the fifth frame. The Hooks brought a run in for the fifth different inning with a fielder's choice in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to two at 7-5, with Wichita out in front.

Kade Bragg and Kyle Bischoff combined to hold the Hooks to just two hits over the last three and two-thirds innings. While each pitcher gave up a hit, Bragg struck out three men over two and two-thirds of an inning to improve to 4-0 with the Wind Surge. Bischoff struck out two in the ninth to secure his first Double-A save in 2025 and the 7-5 win for Wichita.

POSTGAME NOTES

Hendry Mendez, Ricardo Olivar, and Jake Rucker all finish with multiple hits.

Six of the seven runs for Wichita came in on two-out scenarios.

The Wind Surge play their final regular season game against the Corpus Christi Hooks on September 14 at 2:05 PM.







