Celebrate the Back-To-Back World Series Champs - The LA Dodgers

Published on November 3, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the 2025 World Series Champions! Nine Drillers players were featured on the World Series winning roster- including catcher Will Smith with the go-ahead home run in the top of the 11th inning in Game 7.

We're celebrating the Back-To-Back World Series Champions with the deal of the year, just for you! With the Back-To-Back Champion Flex Pack you will receive 10 undated Field Reserved ticket vouchers, good for any 2026 regular season Drillers home game, for JUST $76*. Being the Proud Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers means you get to see the future Dodgers today!

THIS OFFER WON'T LAST LONG!

The Back-To-Back Champion Flex Pack is only available until Tuesday, 11/4 at 10am CT.

