Wichita Shuts out Northwest Arkansas

August 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Ben Ross drove in a pair of runs in a 6-0 win for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Equity Bank Park. C.J. Culpepper, Logan Whitaker, Jacob Wosinski, and Kade Bragg combine for the ninth shutout victory of the season for the Wind Surge.

Rubel Cespedes threw to Ricardo Olivar at the plate for the force out with the bases loaded in the top of the third. Culpepper, who stranded two men on base in the top of the second, followed that by striking out Justin Johnson on three pitches to leave the bases loaded in the inning. Culpepper finished his night throwing four frames for the second time this season, striking out two and giving up four hits with a walk.

While Whitaker tossed a pair of scoreless innings, Wichita sent 10 men to the plate and scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh. Kaelen Culpepper and Ross had the big hits of the innings with a bloop RBI knock to shallow right-center and a two-run single to left field. Andrew Cossetti brought in a run in the home half of the eighth as well on a double to the wall for a 6-0 Wind Surge lead in the bottom of the eighth.

Wosinski and Bragg completed the shutout. Wosinski improved to 4-1 with Wichita after earning the win, giving up just two hits with a strikeout over two innings. Bragg worked out of a two-on, two-out jam in the ninth by striking out Carson Roccaforte to end the ballgame with a 6-0 Wind Surge score.

POSTGAME NOTES

C.J. Culpepper throws a four-inning start for the second time in 2025.

Wichita records their ninth shutout victory of the season.

The Wind Surge win their fourth consecutive game.

Kala'i Rosario collects his fourth triple of the season, tying for fifth place on the Texas League leaderboard. The triple also marked his 40th extra base hit of the season.

