Wind Surge Score Six Unanswered Runs In Comeback Victory Over Hooks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Andrew Cossetti hit his 14th homer of the year in an 8-3 Wichita Wind Surge win over the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field. Wichita is now one game back of the Tulsa Drillers for the playoff spot with two games left in the regular season after Tulsa beat the Arkansas Travelers 7-1 tonight at ONEOK Field.

Cossetti crushed a solo home run, his 14th of the season, to left field to give Wichita a 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

Will Bush responded by putting Corpus Christi ahead on a two-run blast to left center in the home half of the second inning. Both teams added on in their halves of the third with Kala'i Rosario scoring on an infield error to tie the game and Joseph Sullivan making it a 3-2 Hooks advantage on an RBI single to center field.

Darren Bowen and Logan Whitaker held the Hooks to three hits over the following three and one-third innings, with Whitaker striking out three men against two walks over two innings of relief to earn his first win with the Wind Surge.

A four-run frame took place for Wichita in the top of the seventh on four hits, starting with a game-tying opposite field blast to left from Hendry Mendez. Ricardo Olivar punched a run-scoring single toward right field and later swiped home on a double steal. Cossetti singled up the gut and into center to drive home Ben Ross for a 6-3 Wind Surge advantage.

Mike Paredes came on to pitch for Wichita in the top of the eighth, and after getting two more insurance runs in the top of the ninth on a wild pitch and an RBI double by Ross, struck out the side to secure the 8-3 final score for the Wind Surge and his seventh save of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES

Wichita is one game back of the Tulsa Drillers for the playoff spot with two games left in the regular season.

Andrew Cossetti, Kala'i Rosario, and Ben Ross all finish with multiple hits.

Mike Paredes leads the Wind Surge in saves (7).

Logan Whitaker notches his first win with Wichita.

Kala'i Rosario steals two more bases, has 32 now in 2025.

The Wind Surge continue their final regular season series against the Corpus Christi Hooks on September 13 at 7:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







