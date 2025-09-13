Springfield Bounces Back with Friday Night Win

Published on September 12, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals bounced back with their 86th win of the season on Friday night in front of the largest Hammons Field crowd of 2025. A 4-3 victory over the San Antonio Missions snapped a mini two-game skid.

DECISIONS:

W: Brycen Mautz (8-3)

L: Miguel Mendez (0-4)

SV: Luis Gastelum (10)

Joshua Baez goes yard in the first with his 14th Double-A homer of 2025! pic.twitter.com/W9d6Ubvz9z - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) September 13, 2025

NOTES:

Joshua Baez launched his 14th home run of the season. The two-run shot gave Springfield the lead in the first inning.

Chase Davis scored a run and threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the seventh inning.

Nolan Arenado played in his third rehab game this week for Springfield. He went 1-for-3 with a single.

Luis Gastelum tallied his tenth save of the year. It's the first time in his career he's reached double-digit saves.

UP NEXT:

Saturday, September 13, 6:35 PM at Hammons Field vs San Antonio Missions

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com

Loren Cook Company Jose Oquendo Bobblearm Giveaway (2,000), Fans-on-Field MEGA Fireworks presented by 104.7 The Cave







Texas League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.