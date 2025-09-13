Springfield Bounces Back with Friday Night Win
Published on September 12, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals bounced back with their 86th win of the season on Friday night in front of the largest Hammons Field crowd of 2025. A 4-3 victory over the San Antonio Missions snapped a mini two-game skid.
DECISIONS:
W: Brycen Mautz (8-3)
L: Miguel Mendez (0-4)
SV: Luis Gastelum (10)
Joshua Baez goes yard in the first with his 14th Double-A homer of 2025! pic.twitter.com/W9d6Ubvz9z - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) September 13, 2025
NOTES:
Joshua Baez launched his 14th home run of the season. The two-run shot gave Springfield the lead in the first inning.
Chase Davis scored a run and threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the seventh inning.
Nolan Arenado played in his third rehab game this week for Springfield. He went 1-for-3 with a single.
Luis Gastelum tallied his tenth save of the year. It's the first time in his career he's reached double-digit saves.
UP NEXT:
Saturday, September 13, 6:35 PM at Hammons Field vs San Antonio Missions
Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
Loren Cook Company Jose Oquendo Bobblearm Giveaway (2,000), Fans-on-Field MEGA Fireworks presented by 104.7 The Cave
