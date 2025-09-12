Cody Laweryson Gets Called Up, Becomes the 40th Wind Surge Player Promoted to MLB

Published on September 12, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - With just 16 games remaining in the Major League Baseball regular season, Cody Laweryson earns a promotion to the Minnesota Twins to become the 40th Wichita Wind Surge player to reach the big leagues. The Twins begin a 10-game homestand to wrap up their Target Field portion of their schedule tonight at 7:10 PM against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A 14th-round selection by the Twins in the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Maine, Laweryson first joined Wichita on June 24, 2022. He'd finish the year with a 5-0 record, a 1.06 ERA, and 69 strikeouts across 59.2 innings pitched in 19 appearances (8 starts) in Double-A. The righthander received Texas League Post-Season All-Star honors on a Wind Surge team that reached the Texas League Championship Series for their second straight season as a club.

After spending all of 2023 with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints, Laweryson returned to Wichita for the entirety of the 2024 campaign and the beginning of 2025, logging 44 combined games as a reliever between the two seasons. This year, Laweryson recorded a 2.89 ERA and 6 saves over 17 appearances with the Wind Surge before heading back up to Triple-A St. Paul on June 6. The saves would serve as the team lead until Mike Paredes matched him recently in the September 4 2-0 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader versus the Tulsa Drillers. Overall, across Wichita and St. Paul, Laweryson is 2-4 with a 2.86 ERA, six saves, and 45 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched in 34 appearances. He's the 10th Wind Surge player to get called up to an MLB team in the same season after playing for Wichita, and the second pitcher this year after Pierson Ohl.

Laweryson is the sixth former Wind Surge player to reach the big leagues this season, alongside Evan Sisk (April 16, 2025, Kansas City Royals), Luke Keaschall (April 18, 2025, Minnesota Twins), Carson McCusker (May 18, 2025, Minnesota Twins), Travis Adams (June 6, 2025, Minnesota Twins), and Pierson Ohl (July 29, 2025).







