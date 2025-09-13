Late Strike Lands Wichita Win

Published on September 12, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Wind Surge struck for four two-out runs in the seventh Friday night, dispatching the Hooks, 8-3, before 5,656 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi erased a 1-0 deficit as Will Bush lifted an opposite-field, two-run home run to left in the second. Bush's 15th home run of the year, third at Double-A, capitalized on a walk from Jeron Williams.

Wichita equalized in the third but the Hooks responded by take a 3-2 edge in the home half. Orlando Martinez notched the first of his three singles on the evening, with Jose Sullivan bringing him home via a two-out base hit.

Williams reached base three times after singling in the fourth and doubling in the sixth.

Jackson Nezuh struck out three against a solo home run in his two-inning start.

Anderson Bido, among four Corpus Christi relievers, turned in his longest outing of the year by blanking the Surge over 3 2/3 innings. Bido, who retired 11 of the 12 men who came to bat, owns a 2.25 ERA in his last seven outings.

The headline for the Hooks Friday was Zach Cole's MLB debut. Cole, who recorded 39 extra-base hits in 82 games for Corpus Christi to start the season, homered on the first pitch he saw at Truist Park in Atlanta, beginning a 3-for-4, four RBI day to head a landslide Astros win.

