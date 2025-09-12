Haggerty, Coulombe Expected to Rehab in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers utility man Sam Haggerty and reliever Danny Coulombe are slated to begin their rehab assignments with the Frisco RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, September 12th, when the RoughRiders face the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals affiliate) from Riders Field.

Haggerty was placed on the 10-Day Injured List with left ankle inflammation on August 17th.

After making his Major League debut with New York Mets in 2019, he was released in 2020 and picked up by the Seattle Mariners. He played in the Pacific Northwest from 2020 through 2024, playing 191 games over five seasons.

After he elected free agency in 2024, he signed a Minor League contract with the Rangers with an invite to Spring Training. After beginning the season with Triple-A Round Rock, he has played 64 games with the Rangers this year, slashing .253/.328/.370/.698 with 31 runs and 12 steals while playing four different defensive positions.

Couloumbe was placed on the 15-Day Injured List on September 1st with left shoulder fatigue.

The lefty first played with the Dodgers in 2014 before being traded to the Athletics midseason in 2015. He spent 2015 through 2018 with Oakland, 2020 and 2021 with Minnesota and 2023 through the beginning of 2025 in Baltimore.

At the trade deadline in 2025, owning a 1.16 ERA in 40 games with the Orioles, he was traded to the Rangers for Minor League pitcher Garrett Horn. With the Rangers after the trade, he has a 7.56 ERA in 11 games.

The RoughRiders face the Naturals at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, September 12th for the fourth game of the final six-game series of the year. RHP Winston Santos (0-0, 5.06) starts for the Riders against LHP Hunter Patteson (4-0, 4.09).

