Cardinals Score Four Early, Hang Onto One-Run Win

Published on September 12, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







Springfiled, MO - In front of 6,354 fans-the largest crowd of the season at Hammons Field-the Springfield Cardinals (43-24, 86-50) held onto a 4-3 win over the San Antonio Missions (26-40, 65-70). Joshua Baez homered early, helping Brycen Mautz grab the win as Luis Gastelum secured his 10th save of the year.

The Cardinals blitzed Missions starter Miguel Mendez in the first. The attack began with Baez, who lifted a two-run shot onto the left-center field berm to give Springfield a quick 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Chase Davis doubled and scored on a Dakota Harris single up the middle, making it 3-0 Cardinals after just one inning.

Mendez calmed things down after that, but he still didn't make it past the third inning. Fernando Sanchez took over for him and finished the third, but in the fourth, Sanchez allowed a run-scoring single to Miguel Ugueto to extend the Cardinals' advantage to 4-0.

With plenty of support in hand, Springfield starter Mautz mostly cruised on the mound. He kept the Missions off the board through four innings, although that changed in the fifth. Anthony Vilar drew a patient walk before Oswaldo Linares doubled him in all the way from first. The RBI double put the Missions in the run column.

Sanchez did a great job throwing 2.2 innings to bridge the gap towards the end of the game while still keeping the Missions within striking distance. As Mautz left the game in the sixth and Tyler Bradt took over, San Antonio crept closer. Back-to-back free passes to Eguy Rosario and Romeo Sanabria set things up for Vilar, who cashed in with a two-out run-scoring single. Bradt then walked two more, including Damon Dues with the bases loaded, trimming the Springfield lead to 4-3.

Springfield made another call to the bullpen in the sixth and brought in Michael Watson, who went to three balls on Kai Murphy. Murphy, however, chopped a ball to shortstop Jeremy Rivas and couldn't beat the throw, ending the threat with the Missions still down one.

Watson continued to pitch in the seventh and hit Fabian to begin the frame. Fabian advanced to second on a Devin Ortiz sacrifice bunt before making it to third on a wild pitch. With just one away, Rosario skied to center, and Fabian tested Davis. The center fielder made the catch and threw a dart home, throwing out Fabian to keep Springfield's lead intact.

Josh Mallitz threw two terrific innings for San Antonio, extending his scoreless streak to 17.1 and to 6.1 in four appearances since joining the Missions. Kevin Kopps followed him by stranding a pair in scoring position in the eighth, keeping the Missions behind by just one as the game went into the ninth.

Gastelum entered for the ninth. Damon Dues led off the frame with an infield single, giving the Missions a chance to tie it up. With one out, Dues stole second, so the tying-run stood in scoring position. That's when Gastelum buckled up, striking out Fabian and getting Ortiz to ground out to end the game.

UP NEXT:

The Missions and Cardinals continue their six-games series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Righty Eric Yost (5-10, 3.38) starts for the Missions while lefty Liam Doyle (0-0, 5.40) goes for the Cardinals. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.