San Antonio Spoils Springfield's Major League Party

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - On a night when big leaguers Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan and John King all played in rehab appearances for the Springfield Cardinals (42-23, 85-49), the San Antonio Missions (25-39, 64-69) stole the show at Hammons Field with a 5-3 victory. Jared Kollar cruised through five innings of one-run ball, and he picked up the win on the back of 11 Missions hits.

Eguy Rosario, who has played 48 games as a big leaguer with the San Diego Padres over the last three years, homered in his first game back with the Missions since 2021. Wyatt Hoffman doubled twice and drove in a run, and the Missions' bullpen helped hold onto Kollar's win after Kevin Kopps secured the final out of the game by retiring the only man he faced in the ninth.

San Antonio wasted little time jumping ahead against Cardinals starter Pete Hansen. Albert Fabian led the game off with a single, and Devin Ortiz followed. Fabian moved to third on a fielder's choice, allowing him to score the game's first run on Romeo Sanabria's sacrifice fly.

The Missions kept that offense rolling in the second. Ryan Jackson walked with one away, and he hustled home on Hoffman's RBI double. Fabian chopped the very next pitch into left field, scoring Hoffman and making it a 3-0 lead for San Antonio.

Springfield began to answer in the second. Kollar set down the first batter in the frame, but three consecutive singles from Miguel Ugueto, Dakota Harris and Ramon Mendoza put the Cardinals on the board. Kollar then went to a full count to Graysen Tarlow, but Tarlow struck out. After the punch out, catcher Chris Sargent threw behind Mendoza, who had strayed too far off first. A rundown ensued, and the Missions executed it perfectly to gun down Harris, who tried to sneak home. The unique 2-3-4-3-2 out ended the inning.

From that point on, Kollar retired nine of the next 11 Cardinals. This included impressive back-to-back strikeouts of Donovan and Arenado in the third. Kollar finished the night after five innings as he gave up just one run on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Cole Paplham entered for Kollar in the sixth, and he retired Arenado before navigating past a two-out single by Zach Levenson to bring the Missions to bat in the seventh. Rosario welcomed another rehabber, King, to the game with an opposite-field solo homer to right. Rosario's first hit as a Mission in 2025 extended the Missions' advantage to 4-1.

Paplham completed another scoreless inning in the seventh, handing the Missions another chance to add on in the eighth. They did after Braedon Karpathios, who tripled off Hunter Hayes to begin the inning, scored on a Damon Dues single. By the bottom of the eighth, the Missions led 5-1.

Ryan Och pitched a perfect eighth, so then Andrew Moore took his turn at silencing Springfield, but things got dicey after he started the ninth with a walk. A Moore wild pitch eventually let in one run, and a Tarlow double brought home another. San Antonio manager Luke Montz decided not to tempt fate, bringing in Kopps with two away in the ninth. Kopps forced Jon Jon Gazdar to ground the ball up the middle, where Rosario made a phenomenal spinning play from short to seal San Antonio's 5-3 win.

The Missions and Cardinals continue their six-games series on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Lefty Luis Gutierrez (4-6, 3.37) starts for the Missions while lefty Ixan Henderson (9-6, 2.54) goes for the Cardinals.







