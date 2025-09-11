Wind Surge Ride Two-Out, Two-Run Rally Toward Comeback Win over Hooks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (September 10, 2025)-Harry Genth and Ricardo Olivar put the first and finishing touches on a two-out, two-run rally in the top of the ninth with a solo shot and a run-scoring single in the 2-1 win for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field. The Wind Surge are now one game back of the Tulsa Drillers for the playoff spot with four games left in the regular season.

C.J. Culpepper fired five frames of two-hit baseball with four walks and two strikeouts in his 15th start of the season. Wichita loaded the bases against Corpus Christi's starter Nic Swanson in the top of the sixth, but a groundout to short kept the game scoreless. Michael Martinez and John Stankiewicz each followed to face the minimum in the sixth and seventh innings out of the bullpen.

Orlando Martinez doubled to the wall in right-center, tagged up to third after a flyout, and then came in to score on a wild pitch in the home half of the eighth to give the Hooks a 1-0 lead.

After the Wind Surge found themselves down to their final out in the top of the ninth, Genth yanked a game-tying solo home run to left field. Olivar provided the go-ahead run on a single that dropped into shallow center, which scored Hendry Mendez.

Kade Bragg earned his third win with Wichita after retiring the last six men he faced between the eighth and ninth innings. Besides giving up an earned run on a hit, the southpaw struck out two men in the 2-1 win.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Wind Surge are a game behind the Tulsa Drillers for the playoff spot with four games left this season.

Wichita wins their sixth game of the year when trailing after eight innings.

Harry Genth's game-tying home run was his second long ball of his pro career.

C.J. Culpepper throws for five innings in a start for the fourth time in 2025.

Maddux Houghton and Kala'i Rosario each finish the night with multiple hits.

