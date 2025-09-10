Sebastian Walcott Walks off Opener for Riders
FRISCO, Texas - Sebastian Walcott delivered in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off single, handing the Frisco RoughRiders a 4-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday night from Riders Field.
Northwest Arkansas (32-32, 65-68) drew first blood in the first inning on a Carson Roccaforte home run to make it 1-0.
Frisco (31-32, 69-62) then tied it in the bottom of the second on an RBI groundout from Keith Jones II before the Naturals retook the lead 2-1 in the third on a wild pitch.
Justin Johnson padded the Naturals lead in the sixth with an RBI single, but Jones II tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth.
In the ninth, Frainyer Chavez doubled down the right field line against A.J. Causey (3-3), before Walcott blasted the walk-off single to left at 113 mph exit velocity.
Wilian Bormie (1-0) earned his first Double-A win, throwing a scoreless top of the ninth before the walk-off hit.
Notes to know
-Walcott is on a seven-game hitting streak, batting .393 (11-for-28)/.485/.571/1.056 with a triple, home run, seven RBIs and three steals.
-Daniel Missaki retired all seven batters he faced in relief, while Ryan Lobus, Joey Danielson, Avery Weems and Bormie combined to retire the last 11 Naturals on the night.
-With an Amarillo loss, Frisco's elimination number is one with five games remaining in the second half.
The RoughRiders face the Naturals at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, September 10th for the second game of the final six-game series of the year. RHP Leandro Lopez (0-0, 3.45) starts for the Riders against LHP Frank Mozzicato (2-4, 7.86).
Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
