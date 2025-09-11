Lopez Brilliant in 5-0 Win over Naturals

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders blanked the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, winning 5-0 on Wednesday night from Riders Field.

Frisco (32-32, 70-62) was led by Leandro Lopez (1-0), who threw a career-best 7.0 shutout innings, allowing just three hits while walking two and striking out six.

The Riders jumped on the board against Northwest Arkansas (32-33, 65-69) starter Frank Mozzicato (2-5) in the fourth inning when Jax Biggers coaxed a bases-loaded walk to make it 1-0.

They then added three runs in the fifth. Keyber Rodriguez knocked an infield RBI single before Biggers floated an RBI single of his own into shallow left. Rodriguez went 3-for-3 on the night. Keith Jones II then capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 4-0.

In the sixth, Sebastian Walcott plated Frisco's fifth run of the game with an infield RBI single to short, increasing the lead to 5-0.

Larson Kindreich and Emiliano Teodo both threw scoreless innings in the back end of the bullpen for Frisco.

Notes to know

-Walcott is on an eight-game hitting streak, batting .387 (12-for-31)/.500/.548/1.048 with a triple, home run, eight RBIs and three steals.

-Frainyer Chavez is on a nine-game hitting streak, hitting .405 (15-for-37)/.477/.568/1.045.

-With an Amarillo win, Frisco was eliminated from postseason contention in the second half.

The RoughRiders face the Naturals at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, September 11th for the third game of the final six-game series of the year. RHP David Davalillo (2-3, 2.49) starts for the Riders against LHP Ryan Ramsey (6-10, 5.69).

