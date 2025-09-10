Chavez Named August Player of the Month, Multiple Riders Named to Fall League Roster

Published on September 10, 2025

FRISCO, Texas - On Wednesday, the Texas Rangers announced their August Minor League Award winners and their 2025 Arizona Fall League participants. Frisco RoughRiders infielder Frainyer Chavez was named August Player of the Month, while there were multiple RoughRiders named to the AFL roster.

Chavez hit .337/.462/.407/.869 over the month with 19 walks to 17 strikeouts over his 24 games. His .337 batting average was third in the Texas League while he paced the league with his .462 on-base percentage.

In the month, Chavez raised his season batting average from .190 to .233 and his OPS from .516 to .623.

MiLB Rangers August winners:

Player of the Month: Frainyer Chavez

Starting Pitcher of the Month: RHP Caden Scarborough (Hickory/Hub City)

Reliever of the Month: RHP Adrian Rodriguez (Hub City)

Defender of the Month: INF Rafe Perich (Hub City)

In addition, five former or current RoughRiders players will play for the Surprise Saguaros in the Arizona Fall League this fall:

RHP Jose Corniell (Rangers No. 3 prospect by MLB.com)

RHP Winston Santos (Rangers No. 4 prospect by MLB.com)

RHP Emiliano Teodo (Rangers No. 14 prospect by MLB.com)

RHP Joey Danielson

INF Sebastian Walcott (No. 4 prospect overall, Rangers No. 1 prospect by MLB.com)

The Surprise Saguaros will play its season opener on October 7th against the Solar Sox at Mesa's Sloan Park as part of the Arizona Fall League schedule.

The RoughRiders face the Naturals at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, September 10th for the second game of the final six-game series of the year. RHP Leandro Lopez (0-0, 3.45) starts for the Riders against LHP Frank Mozzicato (2-4, 7.86).

