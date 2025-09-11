Hooks Upended in Ninth

CORPUS CHRISTI - A pair of two-out runs in the ninth inning Wednesday night handed Wichita a 2-1 comeback win over the Hooks, 2-1, at Whataburger Field.

After falling 4-0 in Tuesday's series opener, Corpus Christi snapped Wednesday's scoreless stalemate in the eighth as Orlando Martinez cracked a lead-off double and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring via a two-out wild pitch.

Anderson Bido, who retired both batters he faced in the eighth, seemed to sieze the 1-0 edge by dispatching the first two Wichita hitters in the ninth on eight pitches. The first offering to Harry Genth sailed over the left-field bullpen for a game-tying home run. A walk and two more singles followed, with Ricardo Olivar recording the go-ahead RBI.

Nic Swanson was saddled with a no-decision despite striking out eight against four hits and two walks over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. In achieving his Double-A best for Ks and innings, Swanson permitted only four baserunners over the first five frames.

Railin Perez stranded three inherited runners in the sixth, going on to pitch 1 2/3 shutout innings.







