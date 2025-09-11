Soddies Shut out RockHounds to Clinch Second Half Title
Published on September 10, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (69-65) defeated the Midland RockHounds (64-70), 4-0, on Wednesday night at HODGETOWN. With the shutout victory, the Sod Poodles clinched a playoff berth for the third time in franchise history.
The first two Amarillo batters of the game found themselves in scoring position in the bottom of the first. Manuel Pena, the Soddies leadoff hitter, scored the first run of the game on a double play to give Amarillo the early lead. They added on in the third with Gavin Conticello driving one the other way for a solo home run that extended the home squad's advantage to two.
Taking the hill for the Soddies tonight was Jose Cabrera as the righty posted scoreless frame after scoreless frame, keeping the Sod Poodles lead intact with four strikeouts after five innings or work on the mound.
As the game turned over to the bottom of the fifth, newly minted Soddie Cristofer Torin doubled and later scored on J.J. D'Orazio 's double to make it a 3-0 game.
Each of the first five Sod Poodles reached base via hits in the seventh, but scratched their only run on a Jose Fernandez double in the left-center gap.
Yordin Chalas strung together two shutout innings out of the bullpen in the seventh and eighth to keep Midland off the board. Landon Sims trotted out to finish the game in the ninth, retiring the RockHounds in order to secure the 4-0 shutout win and a 2025 postseason berth.
The series continues tomorrow with RHP Jonatan Bernal (4-3, 4.65) and LHP Wei-En Lin (0-0, 5.40) scheduled to start.
POSTGAME NOTES
POSTSEASON BOUND: Amarillo has clinched a postseason berth for the third time in franchise history...this is the second time they have made the postseason by winning the Second Half.
MANNY MANIA: Checking in with his first four-hit effort of the year was Manuel Pena as the first baseman becomes the ninth different Soddie to collect a four-hit game...his three doubles tonight makes him the sixth Sod Poodle to collect a trio of two-baggers in a game.
