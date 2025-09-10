Marathon Series Opener Sees Tulsa Top Travs

Published on September 10, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Playing 13 innings for the second time in their last three games, the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Tulsa Drillers, 4-3 on Tuesday night. The loss officially eliminated the Travs from postseason contention in 2025. Arkansas led on three different occasions only to see Tulsa rally to tie each time. Jurrangelo Cijntje starred early, making his sixth Double-A start he fired six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Josh Hood homered for the Travs but Arkansas went just 2-for-22 with runners in scoring position and left a total of 22 runners on base.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs were one strike away from winning in the ninth inning but a wild pitch brought in the tying run for the Drillers.

* Again, Arkansas was one out from a victory in the 12th inning but a two out RBI single pulled Tulsa even and kept the game going.

* Sean McLain hit a fly ball just over the left fielder for a walk-off single in the 13th.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 2-7, RBI

* SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 7 K

News and Notes

* Tulsa used nine pitchers in the game.

* The game time was exactly four hours, marking the Travs longest game in the pitch clock era dating back to 2022. The previous long was just three days ago at 3:48.

The series continues on Wednesday with righty Michael Morales (2-7, 4.66) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Jackson Ferris (10-6, 3.94) for Tulsa. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.