Big First Sinks Arkansas in Friday Game

Published on September 12, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa, OK - A five run first inning by the Tulsa Drillers proved to be too big of a hole to dig out of as the Arkansas Travelers fell on Friday night, 7-1. Travs starter Reid VanScoter was knocked out of the game in the first inning after throwing 40+ pitches despite the Drillers having only three hits. Jared Sundstrom had a two hit game for the Travs offense which could not get any traction throughout the night. Wyatt Crowell was the winning pitcher with Chris Campos throwing the final four innings for a save.

Moments That Mattered

* Two defensive mistakes and a pair of walks prolonged the first inning for Tulsa and Taylor Young hit a two-run single to cap the inning's scoring.

* Arkansas had a chance to get back in the game in the fourth inning after loading the bases with one out but scored just one run.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Stefan Raeth: 3.1 IP, 2 H, R, BB, 4 K

* RHP Leon Hunter, Jr.: 2 IP

News and Notes

* The Travs did not steal a base and are still at 236 for the season, second most in franchise history and six away from setting a new record.

* Tulsa cut their magic number for a playoff spot to two games with two days to go in the season.

The series continues on Saturday with lefty Danny Wirchansky (1-3, 4.20) making the start for Arkansas. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







