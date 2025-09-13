Multiple Two-Homer Games Highlights One-Sided Slugfest in Amarillo Loss
Published on September 12, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (70-66) defeated the Midland RockHounds (65-71), 12-6, on Friday night at HODGETOWN. The ball was flying this evening as the visitors slugged their way to defeat the Soddies.
Clark Elliott wasted no time putting Midland on the board, leading off the game with a solo homer for the early RockHounds lead. In the bottom of the second, Jack Hurley knotted the game at one with a sacrifice fly to center field.
It wouldn't take long for Midland to grab the lead back as Elliott and Leo De Vries slugged back-to-back two-out home runs in the top of the third for the 3-1 advantage.
Amarillo cut the deficit in half in the fourth as Jose Fernandez demolished an 0-1 pitch up-and-in, sending it beyond the left field fence for a 424-foot solo blast. In the following frame, Gavin Logan got a pitch he could hit, depositing it onto the right field berm for a solo homer that tied the game at three in the fifth.
Midland checked in with their fourth long ball of the night in the sixth, a three-run shot off the bat of Joshua Kuroda-Grauer to give the RockHounds a three-run advantage. The visitors added another pair of runs on Sahid Valenzuela's two-run bomb later in the inning, giving them an 8-3 lead.
The RockHounds posted a four-run ninth inning that included a De Vries' three-run blast, his second of the night, and a Kuroda-Grauer RBI single. Ryan Waldschmidt and Ben McLaughlin collected knocks that resulted in runs for a three run bottom half, but that would cap the scoring as Amarillo fell, 12-6.
The series continues tomorrow with LHP Avery Short (3-6, 4.18) and LHP James Gonzalez (4-3, 4.01) scheduled to start.
POSTGAME NOTES
HIP, HIP, JOSE: Extending his hit streak to five games this evening was Jose Fernandez ...he has launched two home runs in his most recent three games...he has also collected an RBI in four straight contests, bringing his season RBI total to 78 which ranks third in the Texas League.
GRAN TORIN-O: Over his first four games as a Sod Poodle, Cristofer Torin is batting .368 (7-for-19)...two games have been multi-hit efforts and three of his seven hits have gone for doubles.
Texas League Stories from September 12, 2025
- Late Strike Lands Wichita Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Multiple Two-Homer Games Highlights One-Sided Slugfest in Amarillo Loss - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Big First Inning Leads to Win, Drops Drillers' Magic Number to 2 - Tulsa Drillers
- Springfield Bounces Back with Friday Night Win - Springfield Cardinals
- Wind Surge Score Six Unanswered Runs In Comeback Victory Over Hooks - Wichita Wind Surge
- Cardinals Score Four Early, Hang Onto One-Run Win - San Antonio Missions
- Big First Sinks Arkansas in Friday Game - Arkansas Travelers
- Cody Laweryson Gets Called Up, Becomes the 40th Wind Surge Player Promoted to MLB - Wichita Wind Surge
- Haggerty, Coulombe Expected to Rehab in Frisco - Frisco RoughRiders
- Ramsey K's 7, Squires Hits 10th Homer in 5-4 Win - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Amarillo Sod Poodles Stories
- Multiple Two-Homer Games Highlights One-Sided Slugfest in Amarillo Loss
- McLaughlin Walks off Midland in 11-Inning Shootout
- Amarillo Sod Poodles Postseason Tickets on Sale Now
- Soddies Shut out RockHounds to Clinch Second Half Title
- Late Soddies Rally Falls Short in Loss to Midland