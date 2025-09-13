Multiple Two-Homer Games Highlights One-Sided Slugfest in Amarillo Loss

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (70-66) defeated the Midland RockHounds (65-71), 12-6, on Friday night at HODGETOWN. The ball was flying this evening as the visitors slugged their way to defeat the Soddies.

Clark Elliott wasted no time putting Midland on the board, leading off the game with a solo homer for the early RockHounds lead. In the bottom of the second, Jack Hurley knotted the game at one with a sacrifice fly to center field.

It wouldn't take long for Midland to grab the lead back as Elliott and Leo De Vries slugged back-to-back two-out home runs in the top of the third for the 3-1 advantage.

Amarillo cut the deficit in half in the fourth as Jose Fernandez demolished an 0-1 pitch up-and-in, sending it beyond the left field fence for a 424-foot solo blast. In the following frame, Gavin Logan got a pitch he could hit, depositing it onto the right field berm for a solo homer that tied the game at three in the fifth.

Midland checked in with their fourth long ball of the night in the sixth, a three-run shot off the bat of Joshua Kuroda-Grauer to give the RockHounds a three-run advantage. The visitors added another pair of runs on Sahid Valenzuela's two-run bomb later in the inning, giving them an 8-3 lead.

The RockHounds posted a four-run ninth inning that included a De Vries' three-run blast, his second of the night, and a Kuroda-Grauer RBI single. Ryan Waldschmidt and Ben McLaughlin collected knocks that resulted in runs for a three run bottom half, but that would cap the scoring as Amarillo fell, 12-6.

The series continues tomorrow with LHP Avery Short (3-6, 4.18) and LHP James Gonzalez (4-3, 4.01) scheduled to start.

POSTGAME NOTES

HIP, HIP, JOSE: Extending his hit streak to five games this evening was Jose Fernandez ...he has launched two home runs in his most recent three games...he has also collected an RBI in four straight contests, bringing his season RBI total to 78 which ranks third in the Texas League.

GRAN TORIN-O: Over his first four games as a Sod Poodle, Cristofer Torin is batting .368 (7-for-19)...two games have been multi-hit efforts and three of his seven hits have gone for doubles.







