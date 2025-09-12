Ramsey K's 7, Squires Hits 10th Homer in 5-4 Win

Published on September 12, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







FRISCO, TX - Ryan Ramsey struck out seven and Brett Squires hit his 10th home run of the season as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (33-33, 66-69) won a thrilling back-and-forth game with the Frisco RoughRiders (32-33, 70-63) at Riders Field in Frisco, TX, Thursday night. The two teams continue the final series of the 2025 season on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

After dropping the first two games of the series with a walk-off loss Tuesday and a 5-0 shutout setback Wednesday, the Naturals showed off their late-inning fight Thursday night at Riders Field.

Frisco jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Luis Mieses singled to right with two outs against NWA starter Ryan Ramsey, scoring Frainyer Chavez. The Nats fired back in the top of the second with Spencer Nivens doubling home Justin Johnson to tie the game and Sam Ruta singling to center, bringing in Nivens to give the Nats a 2-1 edge.

Jax Biggers homered for Frisco to tie the game in the bottom of the inning, but Ft. Worth native Brett Squires blasted his 10th homer of the year to the opposite field, putting the Naturals back in front 3-2.

The game stayed there, with Ramsey throwing in a quality start after going 6.0 innings with two runs on four hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts. In the bottom of the eighth, the Riders plated a pair of runs to give the home team the lead against Ben Sears, but Carson Roccaforte came through in the top of the ninth with the Nats down to their last strike.

The lefty lifted a double to right, bringing in Omar Hernandez who had doubled earlier. Roccaforte went to third when Daniel Vazquez singled and Gavin Cross drove him in with a single to left, giving NWA a 5-4 lead. A.J. Causey locked down the bottom of the frame, pushing the Nats to the first win of the week.

