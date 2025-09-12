McLaughlin Walks off Midland in 11-Inning Shootout

AMARILLO, TX - The Yellow City Pigweeds (70-65) defeated the Midland RockHounds (64-71), 13-12, in 11 innings on Thursday night at HODGETOWN. The hit barrage went the way of the home squad with the Pigweeds climbing out of an early six-run hole in the victory.

Midland kicked off the scoring on a Jared Dickey RBI two-bagger for the early RockHounds lead. Amarillo equalized with Caleb Roberts singling to knot the score at one in the first. Following a scoreless second frame, Midland put together a six-run inning that featured a Clark Elliott leadoff home run and each of the first eight batters in the inning reaching safely. Brennan Milone and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer contributed RBI singles while Casey Yamauchi launched a three-run homer for the 7-1 lead.

Gavin Conticello put Yellow City back in the run column in the sixth with an opposite-field solo blast. Milone checked in with a solo homer of his own in the top of the seventh to make it 8-2. The Pigweeds mounted a comeback in the home half of the seventh, posting a six-run frame of their own. Manuel Pena and Cristofer Torin ripped back-to-back RBI doubles to kickstart the rally. Ben McLaughlin got in on the action with an RBI double and the scoring was eventually capped by J.J. D'Orazio 's first home run of the year, a two-run shot that tied the game at eight.

Leo De Vries and Sahid Valenzuela drove in a combined three runs in the ninth for the three-run RockHounds advantage. With their backs against the wall, Jack Hurley ripped a two-run double and Conticello scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and send it to extras. Both sides traded runs in the 10th, but a McLaughlin double was the deciding hit in the 11th as the Pigweeds won 13-12.

The series continues tomorrow with RHP Daniel Eagen (0-2, 3.77) and RHP Chen Zhuang (6-11, 4.02) scheduled to start.

POSTGAME NOTES

MANNY MANIA: With three hits tonight, Manuel Pena has seven knocks in his most recent two games...since June 26, he is batting .390 (55-for-141) with a 1.087 OPS over 31 home games...over that stretch, 20 of his 31 games have been multi-hit efforts.

SWEET BABY LUJAMES: Bringing his season hit total to 142 tonight was LuJames Groover ...he is now five knocks away from tying the single season Sod Poodles hit record of 147 (Owen Miller, 2019).







