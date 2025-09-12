Seven (IP) from Seminaris and 2 HRs Help Arkansas Down Drillers

September 11, 2025

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Adam Seminaris matched his career high pitching seven innings and the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Tulsa Drillers, 7-5 on Thursday night. Making his 24th appearance of the season, Seminaris earned his seventh victory in his final start of the year while throwing a season high 96 pitches and registering six strikeouts against just one walk. Caleb Cali hit an early two-run home run and Jared Sundstrom added a solo shot to put Arkansas in front for good. Blake Rambusch notched three hits and stole four bases. The Travs seemingly put the game out of reach with a four-run ninth inning only to see Tulsa rally and put the tying run on base in the bottom of the inning and have the winning run at bat when the game ended.

Moments That Mattered

* Cali's two-run blast took the Travs from down one to up one in the second inning.

* Sundstrom's go-ahead shot in the sixth came after the previous nine Arkansas batters had been put down.

* With the winning run at the plate, Charlie Beilenson induced a foul out to first base to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Blake Rambusch: 3-5, RBI, 4 SB

* 2B Caleb Cali: 2-3, BB, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* LHP Adam Seminaris: Win, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, BB, 6 K

News and Notes

* The Travs stole five bases and now have 236 for the season, second most in franchise history and six away from setting a new record.

* Rambusch is the first Traveler to steal four bases in a game since Jordan Cowan on June 6, 2021.

The series continues on Friday with lefty Reid VanScoter (4-5, 5.00) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Wyatt Crowell (0-1, 3.07) for Tulsa. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







