Springfield Falls 5-1 on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals dropped Thursday night's game 5-1 to the San Antonio Missions. They now trail in the final six-game series of the season two games to one.

DECISIONS:

W: Luis Gutierrez (1-0)

L: Ixan Henderson (9-7)

SV: Harry Gustin (2)

NOTES:

Springfield never led in the game after surrendering a 2-0 lead in the first.

Nolan Arenado went 0-for-4 in his second rehab game of this stint. He is 0-for-7 overall in two games.

The Cardinals lone run came on an RBI double from Trey Paige in the seventh.

Ixan Henderson made his final start of the 2025 regular season, lasting 4.2 innings and surrendering two runs with three strikeouts.

With Tulsa losing, the Cardinals have won both the first and second half in the North Division for the first time since 2007.

UP NEXT:

Friday, September 12, 7:05 PM at Hammons Field vs San Antonio Missions

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com

