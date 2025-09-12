Tredwell, Torres & Guilfoil Shut out Surge

CORPUS CHRISTI - Alonzo Tredwell, Alejandro Torres, and Tyler Guilfoil teamed to permit only five hits Thursday, heading a 2-0 Hooks triumph over Wichita before a Patriot Day and First Responders Night crowd of 4,911 at Whataburger Field.

Tredwell worked around two singles and two walks in four sturdy innings. The 6-foot-8 right-hander struck out nine, one shy of his career best established in a four-inning outing April 19 vs. Frisco.

Posting a 3.18 ERA in seven Double-A assignments, Tredwell ranks second in the Astros with 122 strikeouts, an average of 11.0 K per nine innings.

Torres, returning from a four-month IL stint, picked up the win by dispatching nine of 10 Wind Surge hitters from the fifth through the seventh.

Sporting a 1.56 ERA over his last nine appearances, Guilfoil earned the two-inning save after stranding two in the eighth before penning a 1-2-3 ninth.

Both of Corpus Christi's runs were unearned. In the second, Lucas Spence and Jeron Williams took advantage of a walk and a two-base error with a double steal of home.

Williams reached via another miscue to begin the seventh. He advanced to third via a fly ball and stole base, setting the stage for Tommy Sacco Jr.'s RBI single.

Hooks hurlers have shined in the three games vs. Wichita, striking out 42 against 19 hits and 10 walks in 27 innings for a 1.67 ERA.







