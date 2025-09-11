Amarillo Sod Poodles Postseason Tickets on Sale Now

September 11, 2025

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - After completing their 4-0 shutout win over the Midland RockHounds last night, the Amarillo Sod Poodles clinched their first postseason berth since 2023 and are headed to the 2025 Texas League Playoffs. With postseason baseball in the Panhandle now guaranteed, tickets for playoff games at HODGETOWN are officially on sale.

The Soddies will play host to the RockHounds for game one of the Texas League South Division Series on Tuesday, September 16 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. to kick off the best-of-three series against Midland. Home field advantage was earned by the RockHounds as First Half victors, meaning games two and three (if necessary) will be played at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland. Should Amarillo advance to the Texas League Championship Series, another best-of-three series will determine the Texas League Champion with games two and three (if necessary) played at HODGETOWN, each with 6:35 p.m. first pitches.

Amarillo is "ALL IN" for the playoffs and will hand out blue rally towels sponsored by Amarillo National Bank to the first 3,000 fans entering the ballpark on Tuesday night eliciting that message. Additionally, the Taco Tuesday promotion will continue for game one of the Division Series, allowing fans to enjoy two tacos for $3 and $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands.

The Texas League postseason features four teams, consisting of the First and Second Half winners from both the North and South divisions. Each team will face off with their inter-division opponents in a best-of-three series. The winners of each series will then play a best-of-three series to determine the Texas League Champion. Pending results from the North Division Series, a full postseason schedule with locations and game times is below. All Soddies playoff games will be streamed on MiLB.tv and over the radio on KVWE-102.9 FM.

TEXAS LEAGUE SOUTH DIVISION SERIES

Tuesday, September 16

Amarillo Sod Poodles vs. Midland RockHounds | HODGETOWN | 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, September 18

Amarillo Sod Poodles at Midland RockHounds | Momentum Bank Ballpark | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 19

(IF NECESSARY) Amarillo Sod Poodles at Midland RockHounds | Momentum Bank Ballpark | 7:00 p.m.

TEXAS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES*

Sunday, September 21

SOUTH WINNER at NORTH WINNER | TBA | TBA

Tuesday, September 23

NORTH WINNER at SOUTH WINNER | TBA | TBA

Wednesday, September 24

(IF NECESSARY) NORTH WINNER AT SOUTH WINNER | TBA| TBA

*opponents, venues, game times contingent on South Division Series Results

Single game tickets for game one of the Division Series are available online HERE and can also be purchased at the HODGETOWN box office. For more information on groups and hospitality options, please email groups@sodpoodles.com or call (806) 803-9547. Sod Poodles Playoff merchandise is also now available online at milb.com/amarillo and in the HODGETOWN team store.







