Riders Fall in Back-And-Forth Affair

Published on September 11, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 5-4 on Thursday night from Riders Field.

Frisco (32-33, 70-63) drew first blood in the first inning when Luis Mieses clubbed an RBI single to right to make it 1-0.

Northwest Arkansas (33-33, 66-69) then countered in the top of the second with two runs on a Spencer Nivens RBI double and a Sam Ruta RBI single, pushing the Royals affiliate ahead 2-1.

In the bottom of the second, the Riders tied the game at 2-2 when Jax Biggers crushed a solo home run, his first of the season, but the Naturals took the lead in the third with a Brett Squires solo blast to advance the lead to 3-2.

That score held until the bottom of the eighth when Mieses delivered a two-run, go-ahead single with the bases loaded to springboard the Riders to a 4-3 lead.

Down to their final strike of the game in the top of the ninth, the Naturals tied it at 4-4 on a Carson Roccaforte RBI double to right off of Gerardo Carrillo (2-3) and took the lead on a Gavin Cross RBI single, winning it 5-4.

Ben Sears (2-2) captured the win for Northwest Arkansas while A.J. Causey collected his fourth Double-A save.

Notes to know

-Walcott is on a nine-game hitting streak, batting .382 (13-for-34)/.500/.529/1.029 with a triple, home run, eight RBIs and three steals.

-Frainyer Chavez is on a 10-game hitting streak, hitting .400 (16-for-40)/.479/.550/1.029.

The RoughRiders face the Naturals at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, September 12th for the fourth game of the final six-game series of the year. RHP Winston Santos (0-0, 5.06) starts for the Riders against LHP Hunter Patteson (4-0, 4.09).

