Halloween with the Hooks Set for October 23

CORPUS CHRISTI - Batter up, ghouls and goblins!

The hunt for Halloween candy begins early this year as Halloween with the Hooks is set for Thursday, October 23 at Whataburger Field. The free event, presented by H-E-B, is from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. Guests are encouraged to donate to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

In addition to trick-or-treat candy stops around the ballpark, carnival games and a pumpkin patch "photo BOOth," the festivities feature a 6:30 pm costume contest, with prizes for the top three contestants. A Halloween themed movie will also be played on the video board for families to enjoy.

"H-E-B is proud to be the presenting sponsor of Halloween with the Hooks," said Soila Whitaker, H-E-B's Sr. Marketing and Merchandising Manager. "Supporting our communities is at the heart of everything we do at H-E-B, and we're thrilled to help bring this fun and festive event to Corpus Christi. From the costume contest to the trick-or-treating, it's a wonderful way for families to come together and celebrate in a safe, welcoming environment."

"Halloween with the Hooks has become a fall tradition in Corpus Christi, and we want to thank H-E-B for enabling us to host this event since 2014," Hooks Vice President of Business Development Maggie Freeborn said. "We are once again expecting thousands of kiddos and their families to join us for a night of fun at the ballpark. Our business community has been amazing with its support each year. Those hoping for a trick-or-treat table, better act quickly!"

Traditional ballpark food and beverages will be available for purchase. Pets are not allowed.

Companies wishing to participate by hosting a booth, free of charge, may contact Maggie by phone at 361-561-4676.







