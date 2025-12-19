Banana Ball Coach Valerie Perez Headlines Winter Banquet

CORPUS CHRISTI - Banana Ball's Valerie Perez is primed to be the featured speaker at the 20th South Texas Softball and Baseball Winter Banquet, presented by Whataburger.

Hosted Thursday, January 15 inside the Henry Garrett Ballroom of the Hilliard Center, the event honors Coastal Bend baseball and softball standouts from high school through the professional ranks.

Following a 10-year career with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Perez turned to a fulltime role in professional baseball this past May, serving as head coach of The Firefighters, a Banana Ball team headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

Banana Ball, made famous by the Savannah Bananas, delivers a high-octane and entertainment-packed game that keeps both players and fans on their toes. Last summer, Perez and The Firefighters played before sold-out crowds across the country, including major league stadiums.

The Banana Ball Tour stops in Corpus Christi May 28-30, 2026 as The Firefighters take on the Texas Tailgaters at Whataburger Field.

Perez's life in baseball began at Oil Belt Little League in Corpus Christi. She was a four-year letterwinner in softball and basketball at Calallen High School, while also competing on the Wildcats cross country team. As a softballer, Perez was a first team all-state at shortstop as well as first team all-district as a sophomore, junior, and senior.

A graduate of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Perez walked on to the softball team after missing her freshman year due to injury. She was named Islanders team captain as both a junior and senior, with ultimately the program renaming its defensive player of the year award to The Valerie Perez Award.

Perez first appeared for USA Baseball Women's National Team in 2023. The following year she made the top-20 roster and was selected to play in the IX World Cup. As one of five USA rookies, and the lone Texan, Perez helped the national team win silver. It marked the squad's first World Cup medal since 2014.

In addition to playing for Team USA, Perez has signed on to compete in the Women's Professional Baseball League during its inaugural 2026 campaign.

South Texas Softball and Baseball Winter Banquet tickets go on sale January 5. Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for details.







