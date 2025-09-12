Wichita Silenced by Corpus Christi

Published on September 11, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Kala'i Rosario stole his 30th base of the season in a 2-0 loss for the Wichita Wind Surge against the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field. Wichita is now one game back of the Tulsa Drillers for the playoff spot with three games left in the regular season after Tulsa fell 7-5 to the Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field.

Lucas Spence worked a two-out walk, moved from first to third on an infield error, and stole home on a double steal to give Corpus Christi a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the second.

Alejandro Hidalgo would finish his night with two hits, two walks, and the unearned run surrendered with seven strikeouts over four frames in his eventual fifth loss with the Wind Surge. Kyle Bischoff followed by retiring the minimum on 11 pitches in the home half of the fifth inning to keep up the one-run game.

Tommy Sacco Jr. slapped an RBI single to left field after the stretch in the seventh, bringing around Jeron Williams, who reached on an infield error, to double the Corpus Christi lead to the future final 2-0 score.

Wichita stranded men on second and third in the top of the eighth, and despite Jacob Wosinski throwing a scoreless bottom of the inning with a hit, a walk, and a strikeout, the Wind Surge would get shut out for the fifth time this season.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Wind Surge are now one game back of the Tulsa Drillers for the playoff spot with three games left in the regular season.

Kala'i Rosario stole his 30th base of 2025 in the top of the third, becoming the first Wichita player to reach that mark in a single season since Yoyner Fajardo, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., and Will Holland all did so in 2023.

Andrew Cossetti records his 15th multi-hit game of the year.

There were just five total walks all night long between both sides.

Wichita finishes 11-13 in Thursday regular-season games in 2025.

