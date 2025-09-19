Amarillo Eliminated from Postseason in Pitcher's Duel

Published on September 18, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (0-2) fell to the Midland RockHounds (2-0), 3-1, on Thursday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. A tight contest fell the way of the home squad, bringing the Sod Poodles' season to an end in a series sweep.

Each starter tossed a scoreless first inning, but Midland broke onto the board in the second as Josh Kuroda-Grauer motored his way around the bags for a one-out triple, scoring on Nate Nankil's single over the head of the Amarillo second baseman for the 1-0 RockHounds lead.

Following a two-out Manuel Pena base hit in the top of the third, the Soddies rallied to even the game at one apiece as three straight walks gave Ben McLaughlin the RBI with his free pass.

It was a quick response for the home squad in the fourth as Braden Nett struck out the side and Midland returned the favor with Clark Elliott drawing a bases loaded walk. In the next at-bat, Athletics top prospect Leo De Vries singled for the third RockHounds run of the night.

With two runners aboard and the RockHounds threatening to extend their lead in the sixth, Yilber Diaz entered out of the bullpen to face the top of the order. The flame-throwing righty caught each batter he faced looking to escape the jam.

The Amarillo sticks were held to three hits going into their final turn at-bat in the ninth. The Soddies were unable to kickstart any sort of rally, eventually falling by a 3-1 score, bringing the 2025 campaign to a close.

The 2025 Amarillo Sod Poodles season is now officially in the books. Opening Day at HODGETOWN is scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2026 against the Springfield Cardinals.

POSTGAME NOTES

SEE YA YILBER: Amarillo reliever Yilber Diaz finished the season on a high note, allowing only one run over his final 10.2 innings (incl. postseason) with 15 strikeouts against two walks.

IN REVIEW: Tonight marks the first time in club history that Amarillo has been eliminated in the postseason...13 Sod Poodles who were on the active roster for tonight's game were on the Opening Day roster...the Soddies finished 2025 with a 71-67 record and an 0-2 postseason record.







