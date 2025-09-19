Davalillo, Loomis Earn Rangers MiLB Honors

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders RHPs David Davalillo and Eric Loomis were named Rangers Minor League Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year and Reliever of the Year, respectively, the Rangers announced on Thursday.

Davalillo started the season with High-A Hub City and finished with Frisco, totalling a 6-4 record with a 2.44 ERA. In 107.0 innings pitched, he struck out 126 and walked 28 while holding opponents to a .184 batting average against. With the RoughRiders, the No. 7 Rangers prospect went 2-3 with a 2.73 ERA and held opponents to a .196 batting average against.

Among those who threw at least 50 innings in the Texas League, Davalillo finished sixth in lowest batting average against and 12th in ERA. In the Rangers organization (minimum 100.0 IP), Davalillo led in K/9 (10.60), strikeout rate (26.9 percent), WHIP (0.93) and batting average against (.184).

Loomis pitched just seven games with the RoughRiders, totalling a 7.04 ERA, but across his three levels, he had a 2.77 ERA in 39 appearances. In 52.0 total innings, he whiffed 84 batters to 25 walks while holding opponents to a .169 batting average against before a season-ending leg injury on August 20th in Corpus Christi.

The 23-year-old was taken by the Rangers in the 16th round of the 2024 draft.

Full list of winners:

UTL Cody Freeman, Tom Grieve Player of the Year

RHP David Davalillo, Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year

RHP Eric Loomis, Reliever of the Year

OF Yeremy Cabrera, Defender of the Year

C/1B Cal Stark, True Ranger Award

