Nolan Arenado Begins Rehab Assignment in Springfield
Published on September 10, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday night. The Cardinals fell to the San Antonio Missions 5-3 with Arenado, Brendan Donovan and John King all appearing in the game as rehabbers.
DECISIONS:
W: Jared Kollar (3-8)
L: Pete Hansen (8-5)
SV: Kevin Kopps (1)
NOTES:
Arenado went 0-for-3 in the first of what is expected to be multiple games with Springfield this week. This is the first time he has rehabbed while in the Cardinals organization.
Donovan played in what is expected to be his final rehab game with Springfield. He went 0-for-3.
John King pitched in the seventh for Springfield. With he, Arenado and Donovan playing, it marked the first time in franchise history that three St. Louis Cardinal rehabbers appeared in the same game for Springfield.
Pete Hansen allowed three runs over six innings. It was his team-leading 11th quality start of the season.
With Tulsa losing, Springfield's magic number to clinch the second half is one with four to play. If they clinch, it would be the second time in team history that Springfield wins both the first and second half (also 2007).
UP NEXT:
Thursday, September 11, 6:35 PM at Hammons Field vs San Antonio Missions
LHP Ixan Henderson (9-6, 2.54) vs LHP Luis Gutierrez (No record, No ERA)
Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, KYTV (Local)
Thirsty Thursday, Patriotic Fireworks
Texas League Stories from September 10, 2025
- Lopez Brilliant in 5-0 Win over Naturals - Frisco RoughRiders
- Hooks Upended in Ninth - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Wind Surge Ride Two-Out, Two-Run Rally Toward Comeback Win over Hooks - Wichita Wind Surge
- Soddies Shut out RockHounds to Clinch Second Half Title - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- San Antonio Spoils Springfield's Major League Party - San Antonio Missions
- Nolan Arenado Begins Rehab Assignment in Springfield - Springfield Cardinals
- Tulsa Falls to Arkansas, Keeping Magic Number at 4 - Tulsa Drillers
- Travs Take down Tulsa in Matinee - Arkansas Travelers
- Chavez Named August Player of the Month, Multiple Riders Named to Fall League Roster - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers Need 13 Innings to Top Travs in Final Home Stand Opener - Tulsa Drillers
- Marathon Series Opener Sees Tulsa Top Travs - Arkansas Travelers
- Sebastian Walcott Walks off Opener for Riders - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Nolan Arenado Begins Rehab Assignment in Springfield
- Brendan Donovan Rehabs in Double-A Springfield Victory
- Ten-Time Gold Glover Nolan Arenado, All-Star Brendan Donovan Expected to Rehab with Springfield
- Ramon Mendoza Named Texas League Player of the Week
- Springfield's Franchise-Best Win Streak Ends Sunday