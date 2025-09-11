Nolan Arenado Begins Rehab Assignment in Springfield

Published on September 10, 2025

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday night. The Cardinals fell to the San Antonio Missions 5-3 with Arenado, Brendan Donovan and John King all appearing in the game as rehabbers.

DECISIONS:

W: Jared Kollar (3-8)

L: Pete Hansen (8-5)

SV: Kevin Kopps (1)

NOTES:

Arenado went 0-for-3 in the first of what is expected to be multiple games with Springfield this week. This is the first time he has rehabbed while in the Cardinals organization.

Donovan played in what is expected to be his final rehab game with Springfield. He went 0-for-3.

John King pitched in the seventh for Springfield. With he, Arenado and Donovan playing, it marked the first time in franchise history that three St. Louis Cardinal rehabbers appeared in the same game for Springfield.

Pete Hansen allowed three runs over six innings. It was his team-leading 11th quality start of the season.

With Tulsa losing, Springfield's magic number to clinch the second half is one with four to play. If they clinch, it would be the second time in team history that Springfield wins both the first and second half (also 2007).

UP NEXT:

Thursday, September 11, 6:35 PM at Hammons Field vs San Antonio Missions

LHP Ixan Henderson (9-6, 2.54) vs LHP Luis Gutierrez (No record, No ERA)

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, KYTV (Local)

Thirsty Thursday, Patriotic Fireworks







