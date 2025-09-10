Travs Take down Tulsa in Matinee

Tulsa, OK - The Arkansas Travelers scored six times from the fifth inning on and rolled to a 7-4 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday afternoon. Michael Morales earned the win working five-plus innings while allowing two earned runs and three relievers kept the Drillers off the board until the ninth. Hogan Windish led three Travs with multi-hit games including hitting his third home run of the year and driving in a pair. Lazaro Montes reached base four times with a hit, two walks and a hit by pitch.

Moments That Mattered

* Hogan Windish lined an RBI single to put the Travs on top by a run in the fifth.

* Freuddy Batista hit a two out, two-run single in the sixth to provide some breathing room and put Arkansas up by three.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Lazaro Montes: 1-2, 2 BB, HBP, RBI

* 1B Hogan Windish: 2-3, BB, run, HR, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* The Travs stole six bases and now have 231 for the season, second most in franchise history.

* Morales won his final two starts of the season after going eight outings between victories.

The series continues on Thursday with lefty Adam Seminaris (6-7, 3.04) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Luke Fox (1-1, 2.48) for Tulsa. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







