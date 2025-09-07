Hooks Blank Missions on Star Wars Night

Published on September 6, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - In a galaxy far, far away, Jackson Nezuh and Joey Mancini combined to shut out the San Antonio Missions (23-38, 62-68) as the Corpus Christi Hooks (24-38, 46-84) won 4-0 on Star Wars Night at The Wolff. The Missions recorded just three hits, and while the Hooks had five themselves, they led to all the offense they needed.

The Hooks got to Missions starter Miguel Mendez in the second inning. Orlando Martinez tripled in two runs before Mendez let another run in on a wild pitch, so Corpus Christi gained a 3-0 lead.

Mendez made it through four innings and gave way to Fernando Sanchez. The Hooks greeted Sanchez with back-to-back doubles from Wes Clarke and Luis Baez, adding a run to the Hooks' now 4-0 lead.

That was more than enough for Nezuh through his five scoreless frames with just two hits and three strikeouts given up. He handed the ballgame to his piggyback, Mancini, who finished the game with only one hit and three walks allowed across four scoreless innings. Those two arms worked together to shut out the Missions.

UP NEXT:

The Missions conclude their 2025 home schedule tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. against the Hooks. Righty Eric Yost (5-10, 3.20) starts for the Missions while Trey Dombroski (9-6, 4.60) goes for the Hooks. It is Military Appreciation Night, so fans who show a valid Military ID can get four free bullpen outfield reserved/berm tickets. Kids can also run the bases after the game. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.