Wichita Hosts Crowd of 10,000 Plus in Defeat

Published on September 6, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita, KS - A crowd of 10,253 came to Equity Bank Park to see the Wichita Wind Surge fall 10-1 to the Tulsa Drillers. The Wind Surge are now three games back of the Drillers for the playoff spot.

James Tibbs III lined a two-run home run over the center field wall for Tulsa in the top of the first inning. Three more runs scored with two outs in the second on a wild pitch, an infield error, and an RBI knock by Tibbs III to give the Drillers a 5-0 lead.

Zach Ehrhard homered to the left field berm in the top of the fourth. Maddux Houghton got Wichita on the board with an RBI single up the middle in the home half of the fifth to make the score 6-1 Tulsa.

The sixth and seventh innings saw the Drillers score two runs in each frame: a two-RBI double by Chris Newell in the sixth, then a run-scoring single from Sean McLain and a sacrifice fly by Ehrhard before the stretch in the seventh. The sacrifice fly went to Jose Salas in foul territory, with Taylor Young tagging up to score with a wide-open home plate. That would improve the Drillers' advantage to 10-1, which became the eventual final.

Ricky Castro dropped to 3-4 after taking the loss. The righthander surrendered five earned runs on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts over one and two-thirds innings of work.

Tonight's crowd of 10,253 is the second-most in Equity Bank Park history.

The Wind Surge are now three games behind Tulsa for the playoff spot.

Michael Martinez threw three innings of three-hit baseball in relief with three strikeouts.

Wichita hosts their final regular season home game tomorrow.

Sunday's game will decide the Propeller Series. After tonight, the Drillers lead 12-11.

