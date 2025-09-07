Frisco Blanked in Loss to Midland
Published on September 6, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were shut out by the Midland RockHounds on Friday night, losing 6-0 from Momentum Bank Ballpark.
The game was scoreless until the fifth inning, when Midland (24-38, 63-68) shortstop Leo De Vries homered against Frisco (29-32, 67-62) starter Josh Stephan (6-7) to make it 1-0.
Stephan finished his night after 6.1 innings, allowing two runs while striking out four and walking three. It was his sixth quality start on the season.
In the seventh, the RockHounds exploded for five runs. Clark Elliott scored on a wild pitch from reliever Bryan Magdaleno before Nate Nankill and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer added RBI singles and Cole Conn capped the inning with a two-run single to push the lead to 6-0.
Avery Weems threw the last four outs for the RoughRiders without allowing a run.
James Gonzalez (4-3) threw 5.2 scoreless innings in his start to take the win for Midland.
Notes to know
-After Stephan's start, he owns a 3.29 ERA in his last 10 games (eight starts).
-With an Amarillo win, Frisco's elimination number is two with seven games remaining in the second half.
The RoughRiders face the RockHounds at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 7th for the final game of the six-game series. The RoughRiders will send out RHP Jose Gonzalez (1-2, 4.24) against LHP Domingo Robles (0-3, 5.11).
Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
