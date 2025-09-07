Sod Poodles Outlast Travelers in 13-Inning Thriller

Published on September 6, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (67-64) defeated the Arkansas Travelers (66-65), 6-5, in 13 innings on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. A back-and-forth late inning battle ultimately fell in Amarillo's favor, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Both sides were held scoreless through the first three frames tonight as Amarillo starter Avery Short tallied three strikeouts, allowing only one baserunner to open the ballgame. LuJames Groover and Ben McLaughlin contributed back-to-back singles in the fourth. After the duo advanced on a groundout, Gavin Conticello drove them in, grounding a curveball up the middle for the 2-0 Sod Poodles lead.

Arkansas equalized in the home half by way of a two-out Jared Sundstrom triple to put the Travelers on the board and cut the deficit in half. Following a scoreless fifth, Groover tattooed a 2-2 fastball to deep left field, losing it beyond the fence to put the Sod Poodles back up by two in the sixth. The Travelers tied the game in the eighth on a Lazaro Montes RBI single and a fielder's choice.

Landon Sims recorded two strikeouts in the ninth, keeping the Travs off the board to send the game to extras. Neither side scored in the 10th or the 11th, but Conticello came up clutch in the 12th with a run-scoring single. Montes matched it in the home half with an RBI double, pushing the game to the 13th.

Jesus Valdez kept one fair down the left field line to scratch a run and a Ryan Waldschmidt bunt single made it a 6-4 Sod Poodles lead. A Caleb Cali sac fly cut the lead to one, but Eli Saul closed the door to secure the 6-5 Amarillo victory in extras.

The series in Arkansas concludes tomorrow with RHP Alec Baker (2-4, 5.97) and RHP Marcelo Perez (2-4, 4.31) scheduled to start.

POSTGAME NOTES

SHORT STACK: Posting a season-high eight strikeouts this evening was Avery Short ...the lefty earned his 8th quality start of the year, allowing only one run on five hits and no walks over six innings.

SWEET BABY LUJAMES: Checking in with his third straight two-hit effort this evening was LuJames Groover ...he has four multi-hit performances in his most recent five games...his 137 hits this season puts him on pace to finish with the second-most single season hits in Sod Poodles history.







Texas League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.