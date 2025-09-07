Mautz Deals, Gazdar Delivers, Cardinals Win 11th Straight

Published on September 6, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Springfield Cardinals came back for a 3-1 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-1 on Saturday night. The victory was Springfield's 84th of the season and improved on a franchise-best win streak that now sits at 11 straight games.

W: Luis Gastelum (3-5)

L: Christian Chamberlain (3-3)

NOTES:

Jon Jon Gazdar delivered the game-winning hit with a two-run single in the top of the ninth. Chase Davis did the same thing on Friday night.

Davis reached base five times, including his third straight three-hit game.

Brycen Mautz struck out nine batters in six innings of one-run ball.

Luis Gastelum fired two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

UP NEXT:

Sunday, September 7, 2:05 PM vs Northwest Arkansas at Arvest Ballpark

TBA vs RHP Ethan Bosacker (6-3, 4.00)

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







