Mautz Deals, Gazdar Delivers, Cardinals Win 11th Straight
Published on September 6, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - The Springfield Cardinals came back for a 3-1 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-1 on Saturday night. The victory was Springfield's 84th of the season and improved on a franchise-best win streak that now sits at 11 straight games.
W: Luis Gastelum (3-5)
L: Christian Chamberlain (3-3)
NOTES:
Jon Jon Gazdar delivered the game-winning hit with a two-run single in the top of the ninth. Chase Davis did the same thing on Friday night.
Davis reached base five times, including his third straight three-hit game.
Brycen Mautz struck out nine batters in six innings of one-run ball.
Luis Gastelum fired two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
UP NEXT:
Sunday, September 7, 2:05 PM vs Northwest Arkansas at Arvest Ballpark
TBA vs RHP Ethan Bosacker (6-3, 4.00)
Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
