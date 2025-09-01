Springfield Matches Franchise Win Record
Published on September 1, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals won their sixth straight game with their third straight walk-off on Sunday night. Jon Jon Gazdar, in just his second game, delivered the game winning single in the bottom of the tenth.
DECISIONS:
W: Austin Love (6-1)
L: CD Pelham (3-3)
NOTES:
Springfield has won 79 games in 2025, a record also held by the 2024 club.
Springfield swept
Gazdar tallied three hits in his second game for Springfield. He was promoted from High-A Peoria earlier this week.
With two weeks left in the regular season, the most wins the Cardinals can tally in 2025 is 91.
UP NEXT:
Tuesday, September 2, 7:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark vs NW Arkansas Naturals
Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM / TV: Bally Sports Live & MiLB.TV
Texas League Stories from September 1, 2025
- Drillers Outduel Hooks in 11 - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Springfield Matches Franchise Win Record - Springfield Cardinals
- Pitching, Taylor Young Lead Drillers to Eleventh Inning, Walk-Off Win - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.