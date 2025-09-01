Springfield Matches Franchise Win Record

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals won their sixth straight game with their third straight walk-off on Sunday night. Jon Jon Gazdar, in just his second game, delivered the game winning single in the bottom of the tenth.

DECISIONS:

W: Austin Love (6-1)

L: CD Pelham (3-3)

NOTES:

Springfield has won 79 games in 2025, a record also held by the 2024 club.

Gazdar tallied three hits in his second game for Springfield. He was promoted from High-A Peoria earlier this week.

With two weeks left in the regular season, the most wins the Cardinals can tally in 2025 is 91.

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, September 2, 7:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark vs NW Arkansas Naturals

