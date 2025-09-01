Nivens' Two-Homer Day Boosts Naturals Past Amarillo 9-6

AMARILLO, TX - Spencer Nivens' two-homer game helped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (64-62, 31-26) secure a 9-6 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (66-60, 34-23) on Sunday. The outfielder's big day marked his first multi-homer game of 2025 (and third of his professional career), and secured the series win for NWA in Amarillo. The Naturals have Monday off ahead of a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

The Naturals struck first in the series finale. In the opening inning, Carson Roccaforte led off with a double and Gavin Cross singled to move Roccaforte to third. Brett Squires dropped a single to left that plated Roccaforte, and Sam Ruta ripped a base knock that scored both Cross and Squires. The three-run first gave NWA an early 3-0 lead.

Northwest Arkansas added to their lead in the second inning after Roccaforte doubled. Colton Becker followed with a double of his own that scored Roccaforte from second and made it a 4-0 game. Amarillo answered with a four-run bottom of the second which tied the game, 4-4.

The Naturals got their lead back when Nivens launched his first long ball of the contest in the top of the third inning. The solo-shot put Northwest Arkansas up 5-4, and the score held there until the top of the seventh. Cross led off that inning with a single, and with two gone Nivens roped his second home run of the day. The blast pushed the Nats further in front of the Sod Poodles, 7-4.

The NWA offense continued to roll in the top of the eighth. Dustin Dickerson kicked off the inning with a single, and Roccaforte hit the Naturals' third homer of the game to bring him in to score. The two-run shot put the Naturals up 9-4, and although the Sod Poodles rallied for two late runs in the bottom of the ninth, the bullpen shut things down from there. The 9-6 win marked a third-straight for the Naturals, who took the road series over Amarillo 4-2.

The Naturals have Monday off before heading back home for a six-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals Double-A affiliate, the Springfield Cardinals. Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, AR. Fans can follow the action all series long with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







