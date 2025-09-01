Drillers Outduel Hooks in 11

TULSA - Taylor Young's bases-loaded liner to right field in the 11th inning Sunday night handed the Drillers a 2-1 win over the Hooks before 4,608 fans at ONEOK Field.

Corpus Christi was limited to one hit, a first-inning double by Wes Clarke. The Hooks have dropped four in a row, with three games decided by two runs or one.

Following his six shutout innings on Tuesday, Jackson Nezuh held the Drillers to one run on three hits and two walks over five frames.

Joey Mancini backed Nezuh by blanking Tulsa from the sixth through the ninth.

Jackson Nezuh spins 5.0 innings of 1-run ball tonight in Tulsa! pic.twitter.com/PFWGJNGcew - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) September 1, 2025

Wilmy Sanchez absorbed the loss despite turning in a terrific play in the 10th inning. With runners at the corners and one away, Sanchez struck out cleanup-hitter Chris Newell, but the third strike bounced to the backstop. Zach Ehrhard raced from third trying to score the winning run. Sanchez charged the plate, caught the wild carom and then dove to tag out Ehrhard, extending the game.







