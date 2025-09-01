Stephan Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Published on September 1, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders RHP Josh Stephan was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday.

On Friday, Stephan threw five no-hit innings out of the bullpen in a 6-3 win over San Antonio. The righty threw 58 pitches, 37 for strikes, while walking two and striking out three batters.

A normal starter, it was just Stephan's second relief appearance of the season. This year, the DFW-area native is 6-6 with a 4.98 ERA in 22 games with 20 games started. His 5.9 percent walk rate on the campaign is the third-lowest among qualifiers in the Texas League.

Stephan was signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Rangers out of high school in 2020, forgoing his commitment to Stephen F. Austin. He first made his RoughRiders debut in 2023 and has made 35 total appearances with 32 games started in his RoughRiders career, totalling a 4.94 ERA.

After a day off, the RoughRiders meet with the Midland RockHounds (A's affiliate) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 2nd for game one of the six-game series from Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.