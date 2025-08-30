Chris Martin Expected to Rehab in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers reliever Chris Martin is slated to begin his rehab assignment with the Frisco RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, August 29th, when the RoughRiders face the San Antonio Missions (Padres affiliate) from Riders Field.

Martin was placed on the 15-Day Injured List with a left calf strain on July 21st.

With Texas in 2025, Martin is 1-6 with a 2.36 ERA over 39 outings.

Martin's 10-year big league career started in 2014 with the Colorado Rockies. After a season with the New York Yankees in 2015, he played in Japan for two seasons before returning to play for Texas in 2018.

From 2019-2024, Martin played for the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, including owning a 1.05 ERA in 55 games with Boston in 2023.

The Arlington, Texas native went to Arlington High School and then McClennon Community College. After a torn labrum seemingly ended his career in 2006, he played Independent Baseball three years later and eventually signed with the Red Sox in 2011. After the 2013 season, he was traded to the Rockies, prior to his MLB debut in 2014.

Frisco and San Antonio meet at 7:05 p.m. for game four of a six-game series on Friday, August 29th.

