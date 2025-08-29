RoughRiders Take Early Lead But Fall to Missions

FRISCO, Texas - The San Antonio Missions held the Frisco RoughRiders off the board after a one-run third inning on Thursday night, claiming a 4-1 win from Riders Field.

Frisco (25-29, 63-59) took a 1-0 lead when Jax Biggers scored on Ian Moller's sacrifice fly in the third. The ball nearly left the yard for a three-run home run. The Missions (21-33, 60-63) faced just three hitters over the minimum after that, getting six innings of relief pitching from Jared Kollar.

Kollar (2-7) earned the win, allowing one run with two strikeouts. Daniel Missaki (0-5) suffered the loss, allowing three runs in 2.2 innings. Harry Gustin pitched a clean ninth inning for the save.

David Davalillo recorded seven strikeouts as the starting pitcher for Frisco, lasting 3.2 scoreless innings. He struck out the side in order in the second inning and only allowed two hits, both singles.

Missaki entered in the fourth inning with runners on the corners and finished the inning on a strikeout to keep Frisco's 1-0 lead intact. The first three Missions of the next inning all reached base against Missaki, including Braedon Karpathios' go-ahead two-run double.

Willian Bormie also escaped a jam when he entered in the seventh inning for the RoughRiders. He inherited the bases loaded and one out, and struck out two batters in a row to finish the inning. He allowed one run the next frame, completing 1.2 innings on the night.

Emiliano Teodo pitched the top of the ninth inning, allowing one hit with one strikeout.

Elih Marrero had the only multi-hit game for Frisco, going 2-for-3 with two singles. His first hit advanced Jax Biggers to third base, allowing him to score on the next at bat.

Biggers reached base twice, with a single and a walk. Keyber Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a double, Frisco's only extra base hit on the night.

Notes to know

-Davalillo's seven strikeouts were his most as a RoughRiders pitcher, with Thursday being his ninth start for Frisco. His season-high in strikeouts is 10, registered with High-A Hub City.

The RoughRiders meet with the San Antonio Missions (Padres affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, August 29th for game three of the six-game series. The RoughRiders have not yet announced a starter, while the Missions will start RHP Enmanuel Pinales (6-6, 5.78).

