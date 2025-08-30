Shutout Defeat Keeps Travs Down

Wichita, KS - Five Wichita Wind Surge pitchers combined to shutout the Arkansas Travelers, 3-0 on Friday night. The only runs of the game came on a three-run home run by Jake Rucker. Michael Morales threw a quality start for the Travs lasting six innings with five strikeouts but was stung by the homer and took the loss. C.J. Culpepper worked five innings for the Wind Surge to get the win with Kade Bragg finishing off the bullpen relay and collecting the save.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs had four at-bats with a runner at second base in the first two innings but failed to cash in and grab an early lead.

* Rucker's decisive homer came with two out (and two strikes) in the fourth inning after they had a pair of hits earlier in the inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Michael Arroyo: 1-3, BB

* C Nick Raposo: 1-2, BB

News and Notes

* The Travs were shutout for the eighth time this season.

* Dylan File rejoined the Travs roster after making a spot start earlier in the week for Tacoma and in a corresponding move, Danny Wirchansky was placed on the Development List.

The series continues on Saturday night with lefty Adam Seminaris (6-6, 2.63) making the start for Arkansas against righty Alejandro Hidalgo (0-3, 15.55). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







