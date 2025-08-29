Clarke Homers Twice, Drillers Rally for Series Edge

TULSA - Chris Newell's three-run home run in the seventh cemented a 9-7 win for the Drillers Thursday night at ONEOK Field.

Wes Clarke homered twice as part of a three-hit, four-RBI performance. Clarke went deep in the first for a 1-0 Corpus Christi lead. With two away in the fourth, he cracked a low liner that narrowly cleared the four-foot fence in right-center for a three-run blast.

Playing for the first time since August 15, Joseph Sullivan reached base four times with two walks, a hit by pitch, and RBI single.

Orlando Martinez doubled, walked, and scored three of his club's seven runs out of the lead-off spot.

Amilcar Chirinos was the lone Hooks hurler to escape unscathed, blanking the Drillers in the eighth.







